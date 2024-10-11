A partnership of three companies – TOPPAN Inc., RM Tohcello Co., Ltd., and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. – has been working since August 2023 on a joint pilot test for the horizontal recycling of printed BOPP flexible packaging film.

Now, the three companies have developed a recycled BOPP film suitable for mass production. The companies will begin providing samples of this film in October 2024.

The creation of this film involves printed film waste generated by TOPPAN getting collected and taken to Mitsui Chemicals’ Nagoya Works, where the ink is removed and the waste is turned into pellets. These pellets are then turned into film by RM Tohcello.

The recycled film has been tested for mass production purposes at TOPPAN packaging facilities, with the results determining it suitable for mass production processes such as printing, laminating, and pouch forming. The companies have also evaluated the physical properties of the film in pouch form, confirming that it is fit for use as packaging.

The samples to be provided will also be displayed at TOPPAN’s booth (Booth Number 2U09, East Hall 2) and Mitsui Chemicals’ booth (Booth Number 1R07, East Hall 1) at TOKYO PACK 2024, an event set to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 23–25, 2024.

Background behind the product development

The Japanese Government’s Resource Circulation Strategy for Plastics includes a target of transitioning to reusable or recyclable plastic designs by 2025. Milestones under the strategy for 2030 include that 60 percent of plastic containers and packaging should be reused or recycled, and that the recycling of plastic resources should be doubled. With 2025 as an important starting point toward those milestones, it will be essential for companies engaged in the industry to expand efforts for reuse and recycling on the way to 2030.

In May 2022, Mitsui Chemicals launched RePLAYER™ Renewable Plastics Layer System, an initiative that aims to recover film waste from flexible packaging converters, remove any ink from it, pelletize the remaining material and turn those pellets into new flexible packaging film. Then, in December 2022, TOPPAN, RM Tohcello and Mitsui Chemicals began discussing the basis of a joint pilot testing project.

Fiscal 2023 marked the beginning of full-fledged joint pilot testing – and now, with the companies having confirmed mass production suitability with regard to printing, laminating and pouch forming, as well as physical properties including seal strength and tear resistance when in pouch form, the companies are ready to start providing sample pouches.

Goals for the future

With this pilot testing project, TOPPAN, RM Tohcello and Mitsui Chemicals have established a technological and operational framework for the horizontal recycling of flexible packaging film. The companies hope to see their new material enter into society within fiscal 2025 with an eye toward further developing and popularizing the horizontal recycling of flexible packaging film.







