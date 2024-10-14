Bartelt and Matrix, both ProMach brands, have combined their sales teams to create a seamless experience for customers exploring either a vertical or horizontal flexible packaging solution. This new team, the Flexible Packaging Group, enables sales representatives to consultatively sell the best solution from both Bartelt and Matrix as a single point of contact for customers to provide a more efficient purchasing experience.

Bartelt is a manufacturer of best-in-class horizontal form fill and seal solutions for pouching and cartoning systems in numerous industries, including food and confectionery, beverage, home and personal care, and others. Bartelt also operates as the North American master distributor for FLtècnics’ rollstock and pre-made pouch machines.

Matrix is a leader in vertical form fill seal packaging equipment producing a variety of flexible bag styles, including pillow, gusseted, flat bottom, and modified doy style. Matrix is also the North American master distributor for Pacraft and its rotary pre-made pouch solutions, as well as INVpack and its sachet and stickpack machine solutions.

The new team will be led by Camilo Sanchez, who assumes the title of Vice President of Sales, Flexible Packaging Group.

“Customers looking for a flexible packaging solution, in most cases, consider horizontal form fill seal, vertical form fill seal and/or pre-made fill seal technology,” Sanchez said. “By having a single point of contact that can support all technologies, we really simplify that process for customers. They don’t have to contact multiple companies; the Flexible Packaging Group will evaluate their application and recommend the best solution.”

In addition to creating a single point of contact for customers, the Flexible Packaging Group is redrawing its sales territories, allowing more time for customer interaction. Finally, the newly combined sales team will be more effective in guiding customers to not only the best flexible packaging technology for their application, but also to the capabilities of the entire ProMach portfolio of brands, which now totals more than 50.

Ultimately, the goal is to streamline the sales process to foster an easier, more efficient experience for customers looking to add the right flexible packaging technologies to their operations.

Sanchez brings a wealth of sales and executive leadership experience to his new role, having joined Bartelt as Vice President of Sales in May 2023. Prior to Bartelt, he spent 23 years in the product inspection division at Mettler Toledo, a manufacturer of measurement and precision instruments.



