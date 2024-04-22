Ten out of 10 pets agree: Matrix and Bartelt – located within the ProMach booth – is the one to see this month at Petfood Forum 2024! The two companies are exhibiting together in booth No. 1106 as part of ProMach’s newly launched Pet Care Solutions Team at the forum, which will be held April 29 – May 1 at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Matrix is an industry-leading manufacturer of vertical form-fill-seal machines for pet care and numerous other industries. Matrix is also the master distributor of global flexible packaging brands Pacraft (formerly Toyo Jidoki) manufacturing pre-made pouch machines, and INVpack, which excels in manufacturing packaging machinery to create stickpacks and sachets, perfect for single-dose product applications like gravies and sauces, powders, supplements, and nutraceuticals for pet care.

Bartelt relies on more than 80 years’ experience to offer a variety of packaging solutions for pouching, cartoning, shrink wrapping, case packing, and tray packing. Bartelt also distributes Cetec, a leading manufacturer of packaging machinery to fill larger bags of pet food/cat litter, and other pet care products between 10 lbs. and 50 lbs., and FLtècnics horizontal form-fill-seal packaging machines, all of which are widely used across the petfood and pet care, food and confectionery, beverage, home, and personal care, pharmaceutical, chemical, and tobacco markets.

Matrix / Pacraft

Matrix is exhibiting the Pacraft TT-8D-N pre-made pouch filler/sealer. Designed for small to medium size pouches ranging from 4.72” to 10.23” (120 - 260mm), and lengths from 5.11” to 15.74” (130 - 400mm), the TT-8D-N is a flexible machine and reliable workhorse that is perfect for pet food and pet care products. Its pouch formats and product types include flat, stand-up, retort, and press-to-close styles, all while sealing up to 55 pouches per minute.

The machine is designed for safe and sanitary operation with easy cleaning. Simple and intuitive to use, the TT-8D-N allows users to work all facets of operation – including maintenance – from the HMI touchscreen controls. It can handle zipper opening, nitrogen gas flush, liquid filling systems, and other packaging styles.

MVI-330S (Elete)

Show attendees will also see the Matrix MVI-330S (Elete) VFFS in action. The MVI-330S is a high-performance, totally configurable solution for large bags that is ideal for customers who require more hygienic attributes in their packaging machine.

The machine features a stainless steel, sanitary design with all major components, including fasteners, bearings, shafts, and motors suitable for washdown environments. The machine can produce several different bag shapes, such as pillow, gusset, and flat bottom with a variety of films, including recyclable, at filling rates up to 100 bags per minute. At the show, it will be paired with an ID Technology printer for added functionality.

Bartelt

Camilo Sanchez, the company’s Vice President of Sales, will be at the booth answering questions about how Bartelt technology can add speed and efficiency to a wide variety of pet food and pet care packaging applications.

Troy Snader: Tech Talk

Additionally, Troy Snader, Senior Vice President of Business Development for ProMach’s Secondary Packaging Group, will present a Tech Talk on the state of compostable and recyclable materials and machine compatibility at 10:05 a.m., Tuesday, April 30.

Green initiatives continue to grow in the pet food and pet care industries. Whether it’s through raw materials or end product, every company today wants to be associated with “green” initiatives. The eco-friendly efforts involving packaging materials include recyclable, compostable, and dissolvable solutions. However, bringing these materials into a line requires the right supply chain and machinery.

This is the basis of Snader’s discussion. He will talk about these green materials and how they operate within packaging machinery.

ProMach Pet Care Solutions Team

Earlier this month, ProMach launched its new Pet Care Solutions Team that provides an extensive portfolio of process, filling, and systems integration solutions for the pet care industry. Supported by industry experts from more than a dozen product brands, including Matrix and Bartelt, ProMach’s Pet Care Solutions is strategically positioned for solving the unique challenges of producing and packaging wet food, kibble, treats, and more, to ensure products maintain their utmost freshness, taste, and shelf stability – crucial factors in satisfying discerning pet owners.

Leading the Pet Care Solutions team is Jason Beard, Vice President of Sales for Matrix.

“ProMach’s dedicated team of product brands for this market provides vast industry knowledge and best-in-class solutions to companies involved in the production of pet care products,” says Beard. “We’ve streamlined customer interaction to provide focused solutions, which are central to those companies in the pet care space. It is an extremely efficient and cost-effective way for our clients to build new production lines or improve throughput on existing lines.”

For more information on Matrix and Bartelt, visit https://www.matrixpm.com/ and https://www.barteltpackaging.com/.







