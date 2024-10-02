ProMach, a worldwide leader in processing and packaging machinery and related solutions, has acquired HMC Products, a leader in manufacturing, refurbishing, and servicing of horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) machines. The addition of HMC is ProMach’s fourth acquisition this year, and further strengthens their global portfolio of flexible packaging solutions.

HMC fabricates and installs new HMC HFFS machines and rebuilt HMC/Bartelt® HFFS machines for flexible packaging solutions across numerous industries, such as snack food, food, cosmetic, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and household goods. The company is also known for its exceptional service and focus on the refurbishment or conversion of existing HMC and Bartelt systems for extending life of the equipment. Their 60,000 square foot facility is located in Machesney Park, IL—just north of Rockford—and supports customers with responsive parts distribution and service.

“We are very pleased to welcome the HMC Products team to ProMach” said ProMach President and CEO Mark Anderson. “Their established brand and reputation in the flexible packaging space underscores our ongoing ability to deliver best-in-class packaging solutions while continuing to demonstrate growth within strategic market segments that bolster our business.” Anderson continued, “HMC and their loyal customers will see even further benefits as a result of ProMach’s ability to deliver world class systems and support around the globe.”

Founded in 1979, HMC and its 45 employees will join ProMach’s Systems & Process business unit led by Group President, Ryan McCart. This business unit is comprised of five business lines which includes Flexible Packaging, Trays, Handling & Sterilization, Systems & Integration, and Process business lines. These business lines provide systems integration, processing, flexible and rigid packaging systems, product handling, retort, and related packaging solutions across 21 distinct product brands. HMC leadership will report to Donald Deubel, Senior Vice President of Flexible Packaging.

“The addition of HMC to our Flexible Packaging business line is exciting because of what this means to our current and future flexible packaging customers. Their machining and fabricating expertise that provides quick builds and delivery of new or refurbished equipment, along with their dedicated service and aftermarket support, is exemplary,” said Deubel. “Having these expanded capabilities in our flexible packaging portfolio will equate to even shorter lead times and manufacturing enhancements for our customers.”

Dave Kreissler, former President of HMC Products, will remain with the company and continue to lead the HMC team as Vice President and General Manager. “Our desire to join ProMach underscores our continued commitment to our customers by providing them with the best possible solutions and support,” said Kreissler. “In addition to building and installing our own branded HFFS systems, we have been a long-time supplier of parts for ProMach’s Bartelt equipment. The synergies and efficiencies that will come from our addition to the ProMach family of brands will benefit both our and Bartelt’s customers to an even greater level.”

For more information about HMC Products please visit https://hmcproducts.org.