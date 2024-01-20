Automated Equipment Holding Company LLC (AEH), a portfolio company of MSouth Equity Partners LLC (MSouth), announced Friday the acquisition of Rethceif Packaging LLC, a manufacturer of automated form-fill-seal packaging and robotic palletizing equipment.

Based in Ossian, Indiana, Rethceif has developed a leadership position in several agricultural and related end-markets by demonstrating exceptional product development and providing high quality products and services.

Anthony Hauser, Principal of MSouth said, “MSouth established AEH to acquire GED Integrated Solutions, Inc., and Norfield, Inc., which are leading providers of automated fabrication equipment, software, and aftermarket parts and services. We are focused on leveraging AEH’s operational excellence and deep engineering capabilities to build a leading industrial automation platform. The acquisition of Rethceif further extends AEH’s capabilities into packaging equipment including related aftermarket parts and services, which will continue to be an area of focus going forward.”

Jeff Reed, Executive Chairman of AEH, commented on the merits of the transaction, saying, “Rethceif is a fantastic addition to AEH due to its market leadership position, robust product portfolio, and attractive mix of aftermarket parts and services. The business has experienced strong growth by delivering exceptional value to its customers. We are excited to welcome the Rethceif team to AEH.”

Tim Fiechter, Founder of Rethceif, highlighted the ease and efficiency of the acquisition process, saying, "MSouth and AEH made a fair acquisition proposal and worked diligently with us through the entire acquisition process. They acted with honesty and integrity as they closed the transaction in a timely and efficient manner on terms consistent with our letter of intent. Most importantly, they treated our employees fairly by providing consistent pay and benefits as well as additional career opportunities for the team.”

Jeremy Collins, Vice President and GM of Rethceif, shared his optimism about the future of Rethceif as part of AEH, saying, "The collaboration with AEH provides a promising future for Rethceif. Our team is excited to join AEH and leverage the platform’s best practices and resources to enhance our customer service capabilities and drive technical innovation and sales growth for our business.”



