Following extensive investments in its medical production facilities, Coveris is now consolidating its capabilities and high-class medical offerings under one brand name: MediFlex.

“The demand for high quality, sustainable medical packaging is steadily growing, and Coveris has responded by investing over 8 million euros in recent months to expand production capacity and know-how for medical device packaging at our Rohrdorf and Halle facilities in Germany. This investment has enabled us to upgrade and enhance the over 45 years of expertise in medical device production to meet the highest medical standards, including ISO Class 7 cleanroom manufacturing,” explains Jan-Willem Bruijsten, Segment Director Medical at Coveris.

The establishment of MediFlex distinguishes Coveris’ medical portfolio from other non-food applications, reflecting the heritage of the Rohrdorf and Halle sites as leaders in medical packaging. The new brand also stands for a clean and safe production environment and sustainable medical packaging solutions, featuring state-of-the-art recyclable, flexible mono materials. Additionally, all medical packaging is produced using renewable electricity, embodying Coveris’ commitment to its No Waste principles.

To learn more about MediFlex, visit the brand’s dedicated landing page.



