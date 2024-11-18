Releaf Paper, the world’s first manufacturer to produce sustainable pulp and paper from fallen leaves, has announced the launch of its pilot production line and Innovation Center in Les Mureaux, Île-de-France. This pioneering facility, co-funded by the European Union’s European Innovation Council (EIC), represents a €3.5 million total investment and marks a transformative shift in the paper industry by turning Parisian green waste into high-quality, recyclable packaging materials. The launch event is especially meaningful as Releaf Paper celebrates its third anniversary this year, a milestone underscoring the company’s rapid growth and innovation in the eco-packaging space.

“This is more than just a factory – it’s a statement that a city’s waste can be a vital resource,” emphasizes Alexander Sobolenko, CEO of Releaf Paper. “By transforming fallen leaves into pulp, we’re proving that sustainable materials can be locally sourced, high-quality, and scalable. Our pilot line here in France is just the beginning; we’re aiming to change the way the world thinks about waste and create a truly circular economy in the process.”

A Transformative Solution: Turning Waste into Value with Releaf’s Innovative Technology

The new Pilot Production Line showcases Releaf Paper’s patented technology, which uses an advanced combination of mechanical and thermo-chemical methods to process green biomass. This breakthrough technology enables Releaf to extract high-quality fibers suitable for a range of sustainable applications, from containerboards and eco-friendly packaging to hygiene products and bioplastics in the future.

"By creating fiber from fallen leaves, we’re not only offering an alternative material to the packaging industry but also unlocking the potential of urban green waste," explained Valentyn Frechka, Releaf Paper’s Head of Technology. "Our technology is designed to work with diverse types of raw materials, from city foliage to agricultural byproducts, allowing us to adapt our methods for local resources and significantly reduce the ecological footprint of traditional papermaking."

Impact: Significant Environmental Savings

Releaf’s innovative process sets new standards in environmental impact:

Only 0.066 kg CO₂ per kg during production (up to 70% lower compared to average* – global markets, open data)

Only 0.002 liters of water per kg during production

<20 km logistics of raw materials

1-year time of resource restoration

55 days biodegradation time

By using fallen leaves, Releaf Paper significantly reduces reliance on traditional raw materials, contributing to lower carbon emissions, water usage, and transport distances.

Releaf’s Collaboration with Uber Eats Paris: Bringing Green Innovation to Food Delivery

Aligned with its mission to make sustainable solutions accessible, Releaf Paper has launched a pilot project with Uber Eats in France. This collaboration, which provides recyclable, leaf-based packaging to select Parisian restaurants working on the platform, is helping to reduce single-use plastics in food delivery by using locally sourced, environmentally friendly materials.

Quentin Queyrel, General Manager for Uber Eats in France: “At Uber, we’re committed to helping businesses to shift to recyclable, compostable, and reusable packaging—with a goal of shifting to sustainable packaging by 2030.

The transition to more-sustainable food delivery packaging materials will require that we all work together and our partnership with Releaf is really one of the cornerstones in France. It’s almost 100,000 Releaf bags that are being deployed at restaurants to provide innovative, sustainable and affordable packaging to both business and customers.”

Looking Ahead: Scaling Sustainable Production Across Europe and Beyond

The pilot production line is the first step in Releaf’s expansion strategy. Over the next five years, the company plans to establish additional recycling facilities across Europe, followed by expansion into North America and Asia. Future initiatives will explore further applications for green waste, including hygiene products, bioplastics, and renewable energy.

In 2025, Releaf Paper will seek €8 million in a Series A funding round to support its growth, reinforcing its position as a global leader in sustainable innovation.