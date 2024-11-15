Ranpak has announced the integration of GrasiKraft™ paper into its core line.

GrasiKraft is a revolutionary paper-based void fill product made with grass fibers as well as fibers from recycled paper. It combines the softness and unique look of grass material with the strength and durability needed for void fill. Thanks to Ranpak’s partnership with Creapaper, this innovative paper product is helping to diversify the sources of renewable fibers that can be used in sustainable dunnage material.

Ranpak’s integration of GrasiKraft paper into its core product line marks the first time in the world that a company has made grass paper part of its standard offering. Ongoing innovation and the diversification of paper fiber material is a key step forward in Ranpak’s mission to Deliver a Better World®.

The look and feel of grass fibers signal brands’ commitment to sustainability with each unboxing. GrasiKraft is softer to the touch than other kraft paper products and the speckled texture shows off the natural grass material in its composition. GrasiKraft paper is biodegradable and 100% curbside recyclable, making disposal easy and helping to support a circular economy for packaging.

The grass used in GrasiKraft paper is an important source of alternative fiber. Grass can be harvested from multiple environments including agricultural lands, as well as the margins of renewed moorlands, which are grassy areas on agricultural properties that had formerly been drained. When re-wetted, they provide a perfect source of renewable grass while also providing important habitats for wildlife, helping to protect biodiversity.

Thanks to the sustainability benefits offered by using grass fibers combined by the diversification of renewable material sources, when it comes to void fill material, grass is always greener.