Constantia Flexibles, the world’s third-largest flexible packaging company, has appointed David Spratt as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2025. He will succeed Uwe Röhrhoff, who has served as interim CEO since September 2024.

David Spratt joins Constantia Flexibles following a successful tenure as CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging Europe, where he has led the business since January 2021. With more than 24 years of experience in the packaging industry, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Before Ardagh, he held leadership roles at Amcor, overseeing business units in Snacks & Confectionery, Food, and Healthcare, along with key roles in M&A and strategy development.

Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Constantia Flexibles, commented, “David Spratt’s proven track record in driving growth and his commitment to sustainable innovation make him the ideal leader for Constantia Flexibles. We are excited to see his strategic vision guide us in a dynamic and evolving market.”

David Spratt expressed his enthusiasm: “I am honored to lead Constantia Flexibles at this exciting time. Together with our talented team, I aim to drive innovation and sustainability, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value for our customers and make a meaningful impact in the packaging industry.”

Following his time as interim CEO, Uwe Röhrhoff will resume his role as a member of the Supervisory Board.