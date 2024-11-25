The Pharmafill PS1 Packserter desiccant inserter from packaging machinery manufacturer Deitz Co., Wall, NJ, automatically drops silica gel, clay, and other desiccant packets into flexible packaging pouches. Suitable for use with stand-up pouches, gusseted pouches, pillow pouches and other flexible pouch packaging configurations, the PS1 Packserter automatically detects the formed pouch on the companion conveyor, feeds it under the discharge, and inserts the desiccant packet into the pouch. After insertion, the automated machine then directs the filled pouch downstream ready for sealing and cartoning.

Ideal for contract packagers and food, nutrition and pharmaceutical manufacturers, the PS1 Packserter replaces manual desiccant insertion with a faster, more efficient, more accurate process that can keep pace with high speed flexible packaging lines. Cutting individual packets from a continuous roll, the automated desiccant inserter may be set to drop one or multiple desiccant packs into each pouch at speeds of up to 100 packets per minute.

The desiccant inserter is designed and manufactured at the company's Wall, New Jersey, headquarters with stainless steel in product contact areas, a variable height lift stand and casters with height-adjustable leveling pads. A full warranty is included.

For more information, visit www.deitzco.com.