The global track and trace solutions market size was estimated at $4.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $28.9 billion by 2032, according to Precedence Research.

Food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, health care, and medical device companies require a proper tracing of production and sales to enhance efficiency. Furthermore, serialization solutions provide manufacturers with the data needed to achieve compliance with evolving government mandates and regulations around product traceability.

In the first of the three stories presented below, David González of MM Packaging looks at some of these evolving government mandates and explains how his company addresses the common pain points for pharma customers that are striving to achieve traceability compliance.

The second story looks at how Antares Vision Group developed a traceability solution for cosmeceutical skin care solutions provider Episciences, Inc. Given the high value, high-leverage nature of its products, Episciences found itself particularly susceptible to gray market diversion.

Finally, we take a look at Deitz Co.’s innovative solution for automating traceability coding on bottle bottoms.

MM Packaging, Antares Vision Group and Deitz Co. are just three firms making headlines for paving the way to smarter track, trace and serialization solutions.

The Evolution of Serialization and the Role of Packaging

By David González, Technical Account Manager, MM Packaging

MM Packaging invests in many different printing technologies for serialization, allowing perfect grading and quality, even in more intricate code styles such as those used in China or Russia. Courtesy of MM Packaging

It’s clear that the packaging industry has a central role to play in supporting the long-term success of the pharmaceutical and health sectors. Technological developments have allowed packaging to go beyond simply containing products securely, to support areas such as patient safety and compliance in new ways. One of the most transformative journeys has been that of serialization.

Serialization, the process of assigning each individual unit of packaging a unique identifier, has come a long way from its early use to the stringent global regulations we see today. Today, it’s a vital tool in ensuring the products that reach patients are safe and validated, but there is still further work to do in making serialization a streamlined part of packaging workflows.

The principles behind coding began with the market realization that to increase security, particularly in a world where counterfeiting is on the rise, supply chain integrity had to be central. The World Health Organization reports that in some countries, as much as 10% of drug products on the market may be illicit or fake, putting patient safety in jeopardy. The problem also brings major challenges in commerce. The European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) reports that in the EU alone, counterfeit medicines cost the pharmaceutical industry more than €10 billion annually, representing the loss of almost 38,000 pharmaceutical jobs.

Antares Vision Group Completes First Phase of Serialization for Cosmeceuticals Provider

Antares Vision has implemented the initial phase of a robust traceability solution for cosmeceutical skin care solutions provider Episciences, Inc. Courtesy of Antares Vision Group

Antares Vision Group — a technological partner in the digitalization of products and supply chains for companies and institutions, and leader in traceability and inspection for quality control — has implemented the initial phase of a robust traceability solution for cosmeceutical skin care solutions provider Episciences, Inc.

Addressing needs for enhanced supply chain visibility amid substantial gray market diversion challenges, the sophisticated track & trace system was developed by ACSIS, a business unit of Antares Vision Group providing seamless serialization solutions.

Based in Boise, Idaho, Episciences is the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of the Epionce skin care line. Sold through the medical channel, clinically proven Epionce products are produced in an FDA-inspected drug manufacturing facility. Notably, Epionce skin care was the first skin care line on the market to be focused on the health of the skin barrier. Its products are sold throughout the United States, as well as internationally.

Deitz Co. Develops New Printer Mounting Kit for Traceability Coding

A new printer mounting kit from Deitz Co. enables food, pharmaceutical and nutritional product manufacturers to mount a printer underneath the company's PharmafillTM BCV1 Bottomless Conveyor and automate lot traceability coding on bottle bottoms. Courtesy of Deitz Co.

A new printer mounting kit from packaging machinery manufacturer Deitz Co., Wall, New Jersey, enables food, pharmaceutical and nutritional product manufacturers to mount a printer underneath the company's PharmafillTM BCV1 Bottomless Conveyor and automate lot traceability coding on bottle bottoms. Comprising a mounting bracket with hardware, the new printer mounting kit attaches to the conveyor's adjustable-height lift stand to accommodate a wide range of laser marking devices, thermal inkjet printers, continuous inkjet printers or other coding systems.

With the kit and desired coding system installed, lot traceability information may be automatically added to bottles, tins, jars, and other containers without stopping the line or manually removing, rotating, or diverting the containers.