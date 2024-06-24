A new printer mounting kit from packaging machinery manufacturer Deitz Co., Wall, NJ, enables food, pharmaceutical and nutritional product manufacturers to mount a printer underneath the company's PharmafillTM BCV1 Bottomless Conveyor and automate lot traceability coding on bottle bottoms. Comprising a mounting bracket with hardware, the new printer mounting kit attaches to the conveyor's adjustable-height lift stand to accommodate a wide range of laser marking devices, thermal inkjet printers, continuous inkjet printers or other coding systems. With the kit and desired coding system installed, lot traceability information may be automatically added to bottles, tins, jars, and other containers without stopping the line or manually removing, rotating, or diverting the containers.

With the kit and coding system installed, the Bottomless Conveyor automatically accepts the filled bottles from a conveyor, grips them between dual hugger belts, and moves them over the printer to automatically apply the lot traceability codes on the bottle or container bottom while still in motion. When complete, the marked bottles are automatically transferred downstream without interruption.

The printer mounting kit and Bottomless Conveyor are designed and manufactured at the company's Wall, New Jersey, headquarters. Testing is offered on the company's in-house testing/training filling and packaging line.

