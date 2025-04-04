ConveyorsPharma/Medical Packaging

Deitz Co. Offers Pharmafill CV Series Conveyors in Three-Foot Increments

Pharmafill conveyor.png

(Courtesy of Deitz Co.)

April 4, 2025

Packaging machinery manufacturer Deitz Co. offers its Pharmafill CV Series conveyors in a choice of lengths based on three-foot increments from as short as three feet to as long as 30 feet, and in custom lengths. Devised to help packaging engineers optimize the footprints of their filling and packaging lines for improved efficiency and throughput, the conveyors in three-foot increments provide flexibility for accommodating irregular floorplans, limited square footage, and other space constraints. Wasted floor space between machines, erratic variations in product spacing, and the potential for misaligned transitions with machines are eliminated.

Ideal for contract packagers and food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other manufacturers, the versatile belt conveyors feature a modular design with pre-threaded clamping brackets that allow spacing wheels, transfer plates, reject stations, and bottle indexing air cylinders to be quickly attached or moved without drilling holes in the conveyor. Adjustments to the conveyor height, rail height and spacing, and speed may be made quickly and easily without tools while a clever flush side design assures smooth side transfers from either or both sides to fit any line configuration.

The Pharmafill CV series conveyors feature stainless steel construction, food- grade chain belt, variable speed drive, and floor levelers as standard. Industry standard mounting hardware and other components promote easy integration and expansion. The conveyors are designed and manufactured at the company's Wall, New Jersey headquarters and are delivered with a full warranty.

