Pregis®, a global leader in protective packaging, mailing and bagging and flexible packaging solutions, has taken a transformative step toward its 2040 net-zero pledge. In 2024, the company will match 100% of the electricity consumed at six facilities with wind power. The sites selected primarily produce curbside recyclable paper mailers. This milestone reduces market-based scope 2 emissions by over 4,000 metric tons of CO2e annually—the equivalent of driving from New York City to Los Angeles 3,723 times.

As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Pregis continues to drive impactful change and advance the company’s commitment to a low-carbon future. This renewable energy initiative accelerates the company’s comprehensive decarbonization strategy, which includes:

Transitioning all global operations to renewable energy

Enhancing energy efficiency and electrification in manufacturing

Expanding on-site solar energy installations

Innovating sustainable products with lower carbon feedstocks

“Achieving net zero requires bold actions,” said Kris Getty, Chief Sustainability Officer at Pregis. “This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and demonstrates our investment in decarbonizing our operations. We are proud to be a steward for positive change within the packaging industry by aligning closely with the values of our customers and staying ahead of regulatory changes.”

Innovative Pregis EverTec™ Mailers Lead the Way

Pregis focused the renewable energy initiative on facilities primarily producing EverTec™ mailing solutions, reinforcing the product’s alignment with an end-to-end value chain strategy.

“EverTec mailing solutions are designed to support a circular economy while empowering customers to confidently achieve their environmental goals without compromise,” explains Ryan Wolcott, President of Pregis Mailing Solutions. “Our EverTec mailers strike the ideal balance between sustainability and performance, enabling brands to thrive in ecommerce fulfillment.”

EverTec mailers, widely used in ecommerce fulfillment, are an example of circularity in packaging and help reduce carbon emissions throughout a product’s lifecycle. The mailers feature the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI) Certified Sourcing label, ensuring responsibly sourced materials, and include the How2Recycle ‘widely recyclable’ designation, providing clear guidance for proper curbside recycling.