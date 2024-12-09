Innovia Films, a leading material science pioneer and major producer of BOPP films, has announced the launch of their new, redesigned website that focuses on the role of BOPP films in the redesign of packaging, graphic films and labels that are recyclable and have a low carbon footprint. In the products section, selected hero products are highlighted to show the ideal application of Innovia’s highly engineered films.

“As part of our corporate design refresh and to reflect our communication campaign, we were looking to modernize and simplify our web presence. The new website should reflect the fresh, modern image of Innovia Films, while being functional and user friendly,” says Marika Knorr, Head of Sustainability and Communication at Innovia. “On top of that the website reflects our ‘Better Future’ communication campaign for a 360 degree communication approach and also showcases our new product mock-ups that illustrate application examples of our films in packaging, labeling, tobacco and graphics.”

Innovia partnered with denkwerk, a creative digital agency based in Cologne, Germany, to deliver the project. The website now has a modern, innovative look and feel. With a clear focus on a strong visual identity and a first-class user experience, the new online touchpoint reflects the innovative spirit of the company.

A few key highlights of the new website:

Focused, uncluttered design: Users can find the relevant information at a glance.

Bold typography & bright colors: A modern design that visually underlines the innovative strength of Innovia Films.

Inviting user experience: Clear call-to-actions and intuitive navigation make visiting the site a positive experience.

"We wanted a website that not only represented our company, but also made our brand values visible: Innovation, Service and Sustainability. The result is a site that is as inviting and well thought-out as our products," says Knorr. “Last but not least, we strive to play a key role in the design for recycling and low carbon footprint of future packaging that we all touch every day as consumers – we wanted to make this clearly visible on the website.”

Visit the website at www.innoviafilms.com.