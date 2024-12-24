Egypt’s New Capital, known for its production of blank receipt rolls, has expanded its capabilities with the purchase of a refurbished Nilpeter FA-4 flexo press.

This step marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company as it aims to diversify its product range to include high-quality labels for the retail and food & beverage industries.

New Capital has built a solid reputation in the receipt roll market by focusing on delivering reliable products to its customers. With the addition of the Nilpeter FA-4, the company is preparing to enter the label production market with a focus on quality and consistency.

“We are pleased to have integrated a Nilpeter press into our production setup. This represents an exciting opportunity for us as we work towards developing high-quality labels alongside our existing receipt roll production,” says Mr. Turki Al Waily from New Capital.

Echoing this, Mr. Ehab El Sayed from New Capital adds, “The FA-4 is a strong fit for our plans, and we look forward to exploring the possibilities it offers. For us, it’s not just about investing in a machine, but about choosing a partner who understands our business and goals. Working with a renowned partner like Nilpeter has been crucial due to the exceptional quality of their machines. This is the quality we want to reflect in our customers’ labels.”

The Nilpeter FA-4 is a well-established press known for its versatility and precision. Its ability to handle a variety of substrates makes it suitable for label production, enabling New Capital to meet the demands of a wider range of customers. Although an older model, the FA-4 remains a robust and dependable solution for companies looking to deliver consistent print quality.

Thomas Andersen, Sales Manager at Nilpeter, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “We are delighted to support New Capital in this exciting new direction for their business. This sale is also an important milestone for our Egyptian agent, Pyramid for Petrochemicals & Plastics Trading, as it marks their first Nilpeter press installation. Africa is a dynamic and evolving market, and it’s encouraging to see companies like New Capital take steps to expand their capabilities. We look forward to working with them on this journey.”



