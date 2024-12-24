Global Packaging Solutions recently announced an expansion of its operations in Albemarle, North Carolina, creating 10 new jobs and investing $4.8 million in real and business personal property.

The expansion is possible through the Rural Infrastructure Authority’s Building Reuse Grant, totaling $80,000. The Office of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper officially announced the funding of Global Packaging Solutions’ Building Reuse Application on December 5.

Global Packaging Solutions is a premier manufacturer specializing in flexible packaging and pouch production. The expansion involves establishing four new production lines and acquiring advanced machinery, effectively tripling its operational capacity within five years, according to President Jim Anderson. This growth will increase the company’s physical footprint by 25,000 square feet and significantly enhance its production capabilities.

According to the company’s website, Global Packaging Solutions’ products include: pressure-sensitive labels (conventional flexographic and digital); film labels (bottles); printed film roll stock; and laminated film roll stock (UV / Adhesive).

“We are thankful to the North Carolina Department of Commerce for helping us make this dream project a reality, and for our partners at Stanly EDC [Stanly County Economic Development Commission] as well as the City of Albemarle Economic Development for their invaluable support,” said Jim Anderson, President of Global Packaging Solutions.

“We greatly appreciate Global Packaging Solutions’ continued investment in Albemarle. Their expansion highlights our city’s strength as a hub for business and innovation, and we look forward to the lasting positive impact on our community,” said Ronnie Michael, Mayor of Albemarle.

The expansion will create 10 new jobs, increasing Global Packaging Solutions’ workforce by 55%, bringing the total to 28 employees. The project will also contribute an estimated $1.785 million in real property improvements and $2.8 million in new equipment investments, further boosting the local economy.