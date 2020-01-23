NORD Gear Expands Satellite Facility in North Carolina

NORD Gear Corporation, a leader in drive technology, is in the midst of two large expansion projects as demand for its industrial gear reducers, motors and variable frequency drives continues to grow. In addition to the previously announced 86,000 square-foot expansion to its U.S. headquarters in Waunakee, Wisconsin, that’s currently underway, the company is doubling the space of its satellite facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NORD opened its Charlotte operations in 1997 and has expanded twice since that time, most recently in 2010. This latest expansion will see both office and manufacturing spaces roughly double in size as NORD takes over more space in its Nations Ford Business Park location. When renovations are complete next spring, NORD will occupy approximately 37,200 sq. ft., with 32,000 sq. ft. dedicated to manufacturing.

The expansion of the manufacturing space includes some notable investments in new technology, including an improved paint system, modernized team assembly workstations, expanded warehouse, and higher capacity crane systems. Meanwhile, office workers will benefit from additional cubicles, a new meeting room, expanded breakroom, and a much-improved training room.

Meanwhile, construction at the headquarters location in Waunakee continues to progress and should be completed by April 2020. The expansion will add 86,000 sq. ft. of office and manufacturing space. Nord has operations in Waunakee; Charlotte; and Corona, California, and is part of the German-based NORD DRIVESYSTEMS® Group, which employs more than 4,000 employees worldwide.