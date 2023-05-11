ACTEGA, manufacturer of specialty coatings, inks, adhesives, sealants and compounds for the print and packaging industry, has announced its plans to open a new 238,000-square-foot facility in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

The project is being supported by the State of North Carolina, which is providing funding to establish a brand new, state-of-the-art production facility. With the goal of bringing together four existing premises located in North Carolina and Indiana, the facility is expected to create additional jobs once operational and new opportunities for growth across ACTEGA’s business lines.

ACTEGA’s new facility will occupy a 238,000-square-foot site – twice the space of ACTEGA’s four locations in North America combined. The relocation is set to take place in the second quarter of 2024 and, once complete, all ink technology development will be under one roof, creating a new level of synergy for R&D, technical service, and quality control.

This move demonstrates ACTEGA's commitment to the market, investing in cutting-edge technology and providing exceptional customer service. Customers will also benefit from a dedicated Experience Centre, designed for both flexographic printing presses and rod coaters.

With its expansive size, the new building will be the perfect platform for ACTEGA to expand its Flexible Packaging, Metal Packaging, and Paper and Board business line production and operations. The state-of-the-art pigment dispersions process, along with other advanced technologies used in the facility, ensures that the company stays ahead of the game in producing high-quality products.

The premises will also include local production of metal decorating inks, allowing ACTEGA to enter the North American metal packaging market with ease. Additionally, ACTEGA will continue to prioritize customer safety in this new facility with the production of indirect food contact printing inks and direct food contact barrier coatings in compliance with good manufacturing practices.

The State of North Carolina has granted funding for the new site valued at $94,000. This investment will contribute toward customized training programs at Cleveland Community College and Gardner Webb University that will nurture current and future employees within the local community.

Recently appointed President of ACTEGA North America, Andrei Sotkeviciene, comments, “We are delighted to be making this investment in our future and feel privileged to have such significant support for this initiative from the State and local leaders. This new production site will become an important part of ACTEGA’s global infrastructure with expanded manufacturing capabilities in North Carolina and New Jersey in North America while allowing us to leverage advanced technologies and increase our capacity significantly to meet the growing demand for our products and solutions.”

About ACTEGA

ACTEGA is a division of the internationally operating specialty chemicals group ALTANA. With production facilities in Europe, North and South America and China, ACTEGA develops, produces and distributes specialty coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds with a focus on the packaging industry.

Following the motto "Packed with Expertise," ACTEGA not only offers technically sophisticated product solutions, but also meets the high safety standards of the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and toy industries. Whether for flexible and metal packaging, folding cartons or labels, products by ACTEGA provide packaging with a high-quality appearance and innovative functionalities.



