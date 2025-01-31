Sihl Germany recently cemented a strategic partnership with Polypouch UK Ltd, extending their expertise and innovative packaging solutions to Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

At an inspiring meeting with Polypouch UK’s Stephen Frankel (Owner & CEO) and Sam Frankel (Sales Director), the partnership was formally recognized with the presentation of a partner trophy. Representing Sihl Germany were Steffen Ohr (Vice President, Innovation) and Ronny Kunze (Director, Global Business Development & Commercialization).

This collaboration represents more than a symbolic handshake—it’s a commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable, and customized pouch packaging solutions to businesses across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Ireland.

The Power of Local Manufacturing

Thanks to this partnership, printed pouches can now be produced locally in Hemel Hempstead, just outside London. This development significantly enhances production efficiency, offering customers fast lead times of within 2-3 days if needed, improved communication, and bespoke designs that align perfectly with their brand vision.

The ability to print locally reduces the time taken to produce high-quality printed pouches and ensures a higher degree of quality control. For businesses prioritizing sustainability and speed, this is a game-changing advantage.

Sustainability and Innovation at the Core

Polypouch’s eco-friendly packaging solutions are a testament to their commitment to sustainability. The company offers recyclable and compostable materials, helping clients reduce their environmental footprint. By incorporating Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) content, Polypouch ensures packaging is not only functional but also part of the circular economy.

These high-quality pouches also include innovative features like resealable closures and high-barrier materials that protect and preserve products, combining practicality with sustainability.

Expanding Through Strategic Acquisitions

Polypouch UK has also acquired key assets from Surepak Ltd. This acquisition strengthens Polypouch’s position in the market and ensures a seamless transition for Surepak’s former customers.

Polypouch is committed to maintaining the high standards that Surepak’s customers have come to expect, while introducing them to an expanded range of packaging solutions.

Why This Partnership Matters

This collaboration with Sihl enhances Polypouch’s ability to deliver premium products. By combining Sihl’s expertise in materials with Polypouch’s manufacturing capabilities, businesses can access advanced, high-quality solutions that elevate their packaging.



