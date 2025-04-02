FESTIVE Chickpea Hearts™ Introduces New Flavors and New Packaging

FESTIVE Chickpea Hearts™ are turning up the volume on snack time with an exciting brand refresh—introducing two crave-worthy new flavors, a fresh new look, and more shareable pack sizes. This evolution makes it easier than ever for snack lovers to enjoy the satisfying crunch and bold taste of FESTIVE Chickpea Hearts™, whether at home, on the go, or anywhere in between.

“We’ve always believed that a great snack is more than just something to eat—it’s an experience,” said Raveez Mohammed, CEO of Festive Food Brands. “With this new chapter and upgrade, we’re bringing even more of what our customers love: bigger packs, bolder flavors, and packaging that makes a statement. Whether you’re reaching for a quick bite between meetings, packing school lunches, or elevating your charcuterie board, FESTIVE Chickpea Hearts™ deliver on taste, texture, and better ingredients. We’re excited to see how everyone will enjoy these new additions and continue to FEEL FESTIVE as part of their daily lives.”

What’s New:

Two bold new flavors – Nacho Cheese and White Cheddar

Bigger, more shareable 5-ounce snack bags – resealable for on-the-go convenience

Eye-catching new packaging – the same great taste in a refreshed, vibrant design

12-count variety packs – with flavors like Sea Salt, Ranch, Sour Cream & Onion, Honey BBQ,, Spicy, and Fiery Spicy

With bigger and brighter packs, and more flavors, everyone will have their FEEL FESTIVE moment. Festive Food Brands aims to continue to captivate curiosity and create lasting memories. It's not just about enjoying a snack; it's about embracing a moment, savoring the excitement, and, above all, feeling festive.

Beyond snacking, FESTIVE Chickpea Hearts™ have earned their place as a pantry staple, perfect for tossing into salads, adding crunch to bowls, topping soups, or elevating charcuterie boards. From movie nights to midday cravings, FESTIVE makes every moment feel just a little more celebratory.