



Reichel Foods, a leading fresh-cut produce snack manufacturer, is excited to announce the launch of its new packaging for Dippin’ Stix and PRO2snax product lines. The new packaging brings a modern, vibrant look that reflects the energy and convenience of the Reichel Foods snack family, while maintaining the fresh, high-quality ingredients that consumers love.

The updated packaging for Dippin’ Stix and PRO2snax brings bright, contemporary designs that appeal to busy families, health-conscious individuals, athletes and professionals on the go. With new graphics, bold colors and clear nutritional information, the new designs ensure consumers can quickly and easily find their favorite snacks. The new packaging reinforces Reichel Foods’ commitment to delivering quality, convenience and taste in every bite.

Reichel Foods’ decision to refresh its packaging is in response to evolving consumer trends that prioritize convenience, transparency and nutrition. The transition of PRO2snax to the max from full-coverage black flexo film to clear packaging allows consumers to see the high-quality ingredients inside, mirroring the approach already taken by Dippin’ Stix and PRO2snax. In addition to the fresh look, Reichel Foods incorporates recyclable materials into the new packaging, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

“We’re thrilled to introduce packaging that not only showcases our commitment to quality and convenience but also reflects the evolving needs of today’s consumers,” says Craig Reichel, CEO of Reichel Foods. “Our goal has always been to offer fresh, healthy snack options that fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles, and this packaging refresh helps us do just that.”

Since 1997, Reichel Foods has been a leader in the fresh-cut produce snack category and is known for its commitment to quality, convenience, and innovation with the longest shelf life in the industry. For over 20 years, Reichel Foods has been providing snack solutions that fit every lifestyle and promoting sustainability.

The new packaging will be available later this fall.