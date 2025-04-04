Navigating Regulatory Complexity in Print and Packaging

When it comes to the fast-paced world of print and packaging, keeping up with regulatory compliance is a significant challenge every business must tackle. From food and pharmaceutical packaging to toys and cosmetics, global regulatory standards are continually evolving, making it imperative for converters and brand-owners to stay ahead of the curve to meet both safety and functional requirements.

With increasing global emphasis on circular economies and sustainability, regulatory foresight plays a key role in ensuring compliance, fostering eco-friendly practices, and building consumer trust. As governments worldwide tighten regulations on materials, recyclability, and chemical safety, staying compliant has become a cornerstone of maintaining market access and brand reputation.

Mell Bishop, Vice President of Flexible Packaging North America & Global Market Manager Labels, ACTEGA, explains, “Having a knowledgeable and trusted partner is essential when navigating the intricate world of regulatory compliance. ACTEGA, a leading global manufacturer of print and packaging solutions, has positioned itself as a prominent innovator with an extensive product portfolio including inks, coatings and sealants. All of our products are designed with compliance in mind, addressing current industry challenges while proactively preparing for future regulatory shifts.”

By building collaborative partnerships, offering customized solutions, and leveraging state-of-the-art analytical tools, ACTEGA is a trusted consultant and partner when it comes to regulatory compliance. In this article, two of ACTEGA’s experts in this field – Bishop and Bernd Elsler, Global Market Manager Aluminum Foil, ACTEGA, provide some of the latest insights that are helping their customers adapt to evolving industry demands and paving the way for a more sustainable and dynamic future in print and packaging.

The Importance of Regulatory Expertise in the Packaging World

Regulatory compliance is often a race against the clock. While new legislation emerges at an accelerating pace, compliance requirements vary drastically between geographies. Businesses in North America must address not only local standards but also international requirements if they aim to remain competitive. This complexity is heightened when manufacturers export packaging to stringent regulatory regions, like Europe, which often introduces new standards significantly earlier than North America or other regions.

With a team of experts connected globally through its matrix organization, ACTEGA offers comprehensive regulatory expertise that spans global markets, addressing this very challenge. From evolving European directives to America’s progressive regulations, ACTEGA ensures its partners in North America have the guidance they need to adapt promptly.

“Our regulatory and analytical teams collaborate closely with customers to solve challenges specific to their goals, such as producing PVC-free or PFAS-free packaging. Whether it’s addressing low migration, de-inking, or recycling requirements, we collaborate directly with customers to meet these needs while ensuring compliance with rigorous standards. We’re not just reacting to current regulations—we’re anticipating future demands, helping our customers avoid disruptions and reduce risks,” says Bishop.

Driving Customer Success Through Individualized Processes

ACTEGA is built on a philosophy of collaboration, fostering strong partnerships instead of traditional customer relationships. This commitment is evident in its customer-centric processes, which streamline complex challenges into manageable, tailored solutions. This begins with open communication—whether through email or onsite visits—allowing ACTEGA to deeply understand each customer’s unique product and regulatory requirements. From there, ACTEGA’s in-house analytical teams take the lead, conducting rigorous testing such as migration studies to ensure compliance with global regulatory standards and performance expectations.

Elsler explains, “Our in-house testing allows us to provide precise insights into migratory profiles, whether for ready-made packaging pouches or other applications and clear, measurable data to support compliance across industries with the highest safety standards, such as food and pharmaceuticals. By combining our regulatory expertise with our in-house analytical services, ACTEGA empowers North American converters to innovate, stay compliant, and thrive in a global marketplace.”

ACTEGA doesn’t stop at testing. Once solutions are developed, products—ranging from inks to coatings and adhesives—are manufactured and delivered with a strict focus on quality, safety, and reliable timelines. To ensure seamless integration into production processes, ACTEGA goes a step further by offering personalized onsite support. Whether it’s a quick phone call, a workshop at the customer’s facility, or a day-long evaluation, ACTEGA adapts its approach to each client’s needs and operational structure. With customers spanning a wide range of industries and global markets, ACTEGA combines agility and expertise to tackle even the most complex regulatory challenges, ensuring alignment with governmental standards and brand-specific requirements alike.

“Our collaborative approach frequently opens our customers’ eyes to better, more sustainable ways of operating that they might not have considered before. It’s a consultancy-first model that delivers immense value for their long-term success. Whether guiding our customers through compliance intricacies, pioneering sustainable packaging solutions, or optimizing processes for better efficiency, ACTEGA is more than a supplier—it’s a strategic ally,” says Elsler.

The Road Ahead

With its deep regulatory expertise, sustainability-focused innovations, and customer-first approach, ACTEGA continues to shape the future of flexible packaging and labels solutions in North America. Key areas of development include expanding their PVC-free product portfolio, as well as accelerating efforts to provide PFAS-free alternatives to meet growing regulatory and environmental demands. BPA (Bisphenol A) will also remain a significant priority, with ACTEGA working toward safer, compliant formulations.

Furthermore, TMPTA-free solutions will continue to be a key initiative, especially in regions like California, where its classification as a potential mutagenic carcinogen drives regulatory scrutiny. ACTEGA’s commitment to the circular economy plays a pivotal role as they advance solutions like de-inking and de-bondable primers, designed to minimize the impact on recycling processes. By focusing on these essential topics, ACTEGA remains at the forefront of innovation, enabling customers to align with sustainability goals and shifting regulatory landscapes.

To learn more, visit ACTEGA’s website.







