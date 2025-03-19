Brilliant Group Introduces Low Migration Fluorescent Ink Base

Brilliant Group, a leader in fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments, has introduced its latest innovation: the Brilliant Low Migration Fluorescent Ink Base (LMB Series). This high-strength, low-migration ink base is designed for lithographic ink systems, addressing the industry’s increasing demand for food-safe, compliant, and high-performance printing solutions.

With regulatory requirements tightening globally, the LMB Series provides printers, ink makers, and brand owners with a safe, versatile, and vibrant fluorescent ink base that meets strict low migration and indirect food contact standards, ensuring compliance without compromising on brightness.

Engineered for Safety and Performance

The LMB Series sets a new benchmark for fluorescent ink technology, offering:

Low Migration Properties – When formulated with appropriate letdown and additives, LMB meets select low migration and food contact regulations, including the Swiss Regulation on Food Contact Materials, Regulation EU 10/2011 and Regulation EC 1935/2004 compliance.

High Tinctorial Strength – A high-strength ink base that enables ink makers to formulate with greater flexibility, improving efficiency and performance.

Complete Fluorescent Color Palette – Available in Yellow, Orange, Red, Pink, Magenta, and Chartreuse, providing bold, attention-grabbing options for packaging designers.

Superior Compatibility & Versatility – Optimized for offset printing applications (including sheetfed and heatset systems), ensuring seamless transfer across food-safe substrates such as foils, laminates, and coated materials.

Formulation Flexibility – Compatible with a variety of offset letdown mediums, offering ink makers expanded formulation possibilities.

A Commitment to Innovation and Compliance

"The launch of our LMB Series demonstrates Brilliant Group’s ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class fluorescent solutions that combine innovation, safety, and high-performance," said Darren Bianchi, President and CEO of Brilliant Group. "With LMB, our customers can confidently create eye-catching, food-safe packaging that meets global compliance standards while standing out on the shelf."

The LMB Series is available now. For samples, formulation support, or to speak with a Brilliant Group expert, visit www.fluorescentcolor.com.