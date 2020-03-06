Global Redesign Focuses on Authentically Inspired Snacks

Off the Eaten Path is targeted to women ages 40-50, who take on new experiences with honesty, enthusiasm and authenticity. It was a collaboration between internal Pepsico Design team at Frito Lay and creative agency, Chase Design Group to redesign the natural snacks packaging.

The brandmark redesign revolves around the inspirational themes of journey and discovery. A blending of sans-serif and hand-lettered script typography with directional arrows are used to represent guidance. The tagline: “Snacks for the Curious,” reflects the mindset of female consumers.

The design team used the brand’s unique blend of premium ingredients as the hero on pack. They form a natural path of flavor appeal, while vibrant background colors enhance the ingredient photography and help with color-coding the different products that include: Veggie Crisps, Hummus Crisps, Chickpea Veggie Crisps, Chickpea Bites, Veggie Puffs and Pea & Pinto Bean Sticks. The additional color and vibrancy better reflect the influencer’s aesthetics and lifestyle for those who identify as more curious and adventurous.

Product benefits are communicated in three ways: the hero claim on the front of the package indicating differentiation (made with real and unique ingredients); highlighting naturalness (free from artificial preservatives, flavors, and GMOs); and, an ingredient path on the back of pack featuring simple graphics and natural photography.