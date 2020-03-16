New Packaging for Paleo and Gluten-Free Baked Goods

Base Culture, maker of Paleo and gluten-free baked goods and snacks, is launching all-new, refreshed packaging this spring, but will also reduce the sugar in their popular Almond Butter Brownies and Cashew Butter Blondies by 40% to 15 grams. These wholesome treats will provide the same delicious taste consumers know and love, but with an improved nutritional profile.

Just last summer, Base Culture introduced their Original Keto Bread and 7 Nut & Seed Bread. Due to overwhelming consumer demand for all things Keto, this launch has been incredibly successful thus far. As if the relaunch of new packaging and new formulas wasn't enough, Base Culture has been named a NEXTY award finalist for their Original Keto bread in the frozen category.

"We've always been committed to providing delicious baked goods that satisfy our consumers. Our pure Paleo ingredients have always been beautiful on the inside, but our fresh new packaging will strengthen our branding and have us looking just as beautiful on the outside," said Jordann Windschauer, founder of Base Culture.

When Windschauer started her 30-day Paleo challenge in 2012, she couldn't find any truly Paleo baked goods that were nourishing, clean and delicious. She stepped up to the challenge and began creating her own bread, brownies, and almond butters.Today, Base Culture can be found in major retailers such as Albertsons, Whole Foods, Kroger, Walmart, Safeway, Wegmans and Sprouts.

The brand's refreshed packaging is set to hit shelves through early April 2020.