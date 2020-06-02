Mondelēz International and Berry Global Collaborate on Advanced Recycling Technology Project

Mondelēz International is collaborating with longtime supplier Berry Global Group Inc. to supply packaging containing recycled plastic for Philadelphia cream cheese. The package contains plastic material recovered using advanced recycling technology from Berry’s partnership with SABIC, announced earlier this year.

Berry prides itself on its ability to provide sustainable, value-added packaging for leading brands around the world and is proud to collaborate with Mondelēz International to improve the sustainability of their packaging.

“We are pleased to partner with Mondelēz International in providing packaging made from this advanced recycling technology. By recovering and diverting plastic that would have otherwise been sent to landfill or incineration, we are working towards our common goal of promoting a circular economy,” said Jean-Marc Galvez, President of Berry’s Consumer Packaging International Division.

The announcement adds to Berry’s list of initiatives to advance towards a more sustainable future. These initiatives include investment in both mechanical and chemical recycling, the innovative use of recycled material in products, and global commitments to address plastic waste in the environment. Last year, Berry committed that 100 percent of its fast-moving consumer goods packaging would be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by the year 2025.

“This is an exciting project which demonstrates our ability to supply a leading worldwide brand with a solution to not only aid in their sustainability commitments, but which also aligns with Berry’s,” said Galvez.