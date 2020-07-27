Pregis is expanding its customer experience portfolio with Inspyre™ paper. This custom-branded tissue paper is dispensed from the Easypack Quantum™ on-demand, void-fill system. By using an automated packaging system that dispenses paper directly into the box, Inspyre paper offers the high throughput required by operations while delivering the branded unboxing experiences sought after by marketing.

“Companies work hard to create brands that connect with their customers. They select every detail of their customer’s journey using specific messaging, visuals, music, brand ambassadors – even social causes. However, many carefully cultivated brands selling through e-commerce deliver a generic parcel that lacks the brand differentiation that resonates with consumers. By packing with Inspyre paper, brand owners can harness the power of visual customization and wow their customers with an unforgettable unboxing experience,” said Dache Davidson, vice president of marketing, Pregis.

Inspyre paper is available in 10- and 20-inch wide paper bundles and comes in a wide variety of stock colors. Custom artwork is also available for specific branding and designs. Further, consumers can keep the colorful paper for downstream use or recycle in their local municipality’s paper recycling stream. The companion Quantum system loads in seconds and features a patented bladeless tear-assist to cleanly and effortlessly cut paper.

“Pregis donates a portion of its Inspyre portfolio sales to Uzima®, a charity that provides clean drinking water to some of the world’s most vulnerable people. Using Inspyre offers brands a way to not only look good, but to also do good,” Davidson said.

Ideal applications for Inspyre paper include upscale retail, subscription box services, consumer electronics, health & beauty, apparel, home goods, pet supply, sport and fitness, home goods, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and more.