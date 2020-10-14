Precision Automation Co. has integrated the Arca Evolution 160 Labeler along with the Epson C7500 Printer for full color, completely customized label application. The company's print-on-demand labeling system allows for printing and applying high definition color labels.

This system is ideal for small runs that may require quick changeover and labeled products that need to be managed with flexibility. The color print and apply solution allows you to print at high resolution logos and images, up to 600 x 1200 dpi. Video of this system can be found here.

For over 70 years, Precision Automation has helped customers streamline their production process, increase efficiency, and improve their bottom line.

Precision Automation will show its products during PACK EXPO Connects, in its Virtual Showroom here.