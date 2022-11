As more businesses see the need to increase packaging and labeling speed, Epson today announced its reseller partner, Integrated Productivity Systems (IPSi), has created an automated print-and-apply labeling solution. Leveraging the Epson ColorWorks® on-demand color label printer and the Epson VT6L 6-Axis robot, IPSi is helping businesses add efficiency and cost savings to operations with an innovative, flexible system for printing high-quality color labels and applying them next-label out. A video of the solution can be found here.

Focused on helping small- to mid-size manufacturers and distributors who do not have the expertise or resources to design, develop and quickly implement process improvements in their operations, IPSi saw an opportunity to combine the high-quality labels of the ColorWorks printer with an Epson 6-Axis robot to bring color and automation to businesses. Bringing on JM Automation Services, a full-service integrator and manufacturer of custom automated machinery, IPSi developed a state-of-the-art, robotic print-and-apply system for streamlining the process of getting products packaged and labeled as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“Businesses need to print high-quality color labels on demand – which is especially important for personalization, one-on-one marketing and serialization where every label needs to be different,” said Rick Schilling, president, IPSi. “The ability to integrate the Epson ColorWorks label printer with an Epson 6-Axis robot allows us to address the most challenging applications for printing and applying color labels to all types of containers.”

The ColorWorks CW-C6000P and CW-C6500P deliver on-demand, color labels from 1- to 4-inches and 1- to 8-inches in width, respectively, with a peel-and-present option. The industrial strength label printers come standard with Applicator I/O control ports for automated label application and the ability to integrate with other automated systems. Coupled with the 6-Axis robot’s end-of-arm tooling (EOAT), the combined solution offers businesses limitless possibilities for printing and applying color labels to flat containers, round containers and everything in between.

“An on-demand color label solution makes so much sense for businesses finding themselves in situations where they need a unique label for every container,” said Andy Scherz, senior product manager, Commercial Labels, Epson America, Inc. “IPSi created a unique solution that demonstrates the power of automation for full-color print-and-apply labeling for industrial manufacturing environments.”

The Epson VT6L robot is a full-featured, easy-to-use robot that offers value without compromise. The All-in-One design with built-in controller saves valuable factory space, while its SlimLine structure featuring a compact wrist pitch enables access to hard-to-reach areas in confined spaces.

“Epson has made robotic automation easy for organizations looking for operational simplicity and flexibility as requirements can change quickly,” said Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots. “Epson All-in-One 6-Axis robots are versatile, supporting a variety of applications in addition to label application, ranging from pick and place, to dispensing and more. With robots that are easy to program and operate and can quickly integrate onto the warehouse floor in minutes, Epson helps to relieve some of the apprehension about automation.”

Implementing a print-and-apply printer and robot solution streamlines label printing and application while simplifying label inventory to meet on-demand needs. This combined solution is a cost- and time-efficient approach to mitigate errors in label design or changes in product or process that could result in wasted inventory. The solution is currently installed and in use with IPSi customers.