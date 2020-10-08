For the first time in 60 years, PACK EXPO International has cancelled. However, if you thought that a pandemic would stop the global packaging event, you would be mistaken. PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has moved to an interactive virtual platform this year. PACK EXPO Connects takes place November 9-13, 2020, with the same features attendees expect from the traditional show. Let’s take a look.

Live Demos

The quick 15-minute, live demonstrations will allow attendees to check out what’s new, ask questions and engage with leading suppliers in real time. To date, there are nearly 2,500 already set up. See the latest scheduled demo times and events.

Live Chat

Attendees can chat directly with suppliers during dedicated exhibit hours. If an attendee can’t catch a supplier during exhibit hours, Virtual Business Cards will allow connections after the event.

Education

Comprehensive educational content will feature thought-provoking sessions from leading suppliers and industry experts on packaging trends today. See the full schedule-at-a-glance.

Jumpstart Sessions: Wake up with the interactive Jumpstart sessions, which offer trending packaging topics for all attendees:

Monday: Sustainable Packaging and Processing Landscape

Tuesday: Workforce Development

Wednesday: The Robot Revolution

Thursday: All Things Remote: Worker Safety, Remote Diagnostics, Virtual FATs

Friday: E-commerce, Emerging Brands and Contract Packaging

Innovation Stage: The 30-minute presentations will take on a new look with trending topics. If you can’t make the sessions, they will be available via video link for future viewing.

An interview with Ventura Foods

The Secret to F&B Manufacturing Agility in a Changing World

Sustainable packaging

Automation Requirements for Project Success

Manufacturing Pivots In A Post-COVID Environment

Ensure Seal Integrity for Every Package with New Food and Beverage Leak Detection System

End-of-Line Automation: Risk Reduction Through Digital Twin Technology

Metal Detection with Artificial Intelligence

Trend Chats: Hear conversations from industry leaders on what you need to know about trending packaging topics.

Monday: Cannabis

Tuesday: Food Processing Manufacturing Innovation

Wednesday: Digital Printing

Thursday: Track and Trace for Pharma and Food

Daily Downloads: PMMI Media Group recaps the day and provides their must-see products and noteworthy innovations list.

The Solution Room: Friday is the time to collaborate with industry thought leaders and find solutions for today’s packaging challenges. Engage via live chat with industry gurus.

Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network: Included in Tuesday’s Jumpstart session, the network will feature a presentation by Jan Sharp, president and CEO at Bumble Bee Foods.

More information: PACK EXPO Connects information

Register: PACK EXPO Connects registration

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 900 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. We work to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows: PACK EXPO International, PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Healthcare Packaging EXPO, PACK EXPO East, EXPO PACK México, EXPO PACK Guadalajara. Learn more at pmmi.org.

EVENT AGENDA

November 9-12 (All times are in CT)

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Jumpstart Session

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Exhibit Hours

12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Innovation Stage presentations

2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Trend Chats

3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Daily Downloads

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Pub Trivia (Monday only)

November 13 (All times are in CT)

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Jumpstart Session

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Exhibit Hours

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Solution Room

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily Download

Note: International demo hours have been added to expand PACK EXPO Connects global reach. International demos will be broadcasting at 10:00 a.m. China Standard time (10 p.m. CT) and 10 a.m. Greenwich Mean time (4 a.m. CT). This will enable exhibitors to demonstrate their solutions and enjoy live interaction with attendees who reside outside the Western Hemisphere. In addition, all education sessions will be available on demand for international attendees to watch at times convenient to them. Spanish language closed captioning will also be provided for specific content and interviews with industry newsmakers.