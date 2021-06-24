Amcor’s Flexibles North America business announced the installation of a seven-layer blown film line.

Amcor’s new machine will produce the company’s recently launched proprietary AmPrima PE Plus ultra-clear and heat resistance films. The AmPrima line uses machine-direction orientation technology to produce films that can run at speeds that competitors are unable to match in a recycle-ready solution, according to the company.

Amcor says these films enable customers to shift to recycle-ready solutions without compromise on performance, product appearance or manufacturing throughput. In the U.S., when clean and dry, AmPrima can be collected for recycling curbside where available or through existing in-store drop-off locations. These solutions also are prequalified for the How2Recycle label.

“This move enhances our ability to grow our AmPrima product line,” says Amcor Flexibles North America (AFNA) President Fred Stephan. “The integration of this technology is an important example of how we’re leaning into our commitment to satisfy customer demand for more sustainable solutions.”

Production teams at AFNA Oshkosh Converter Films have completed first runs on the new AmPrima line. Amcor expects full production capability by the end of June.

