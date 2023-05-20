The adapa Group, specializing in flexible packaging solutions, is delighted to have received the third award in a row for its environmentally and resource-friendly, fully recyclable shrink bag VACUshrink(re) MEX 55, which has just won the PackTheFuture Award 2023 in the Design for Recycling category.

The award ceremony took place at interpack 2023, the international trade fair for packaging in Düsseldorf.

VACUshrink(re) MEX 55

The PE-based shrink bag VACUshrink(re) MEX 55 with EVOH high barrier does not require the usual PA layers or PVdC barriers. With this product, the adapa group has succeeded in developing a fully recyclable packaging solution in accordance with the CEFLEX Design for a Circular Economy Guideline.

The shrink bag is suitable for fresh, processed meat or non-gassy/ripened cheese. With a film thickness of only 55 μm, it combines the high demands of product protection and processability with greater sustainability. Thanks to its excellent mechanical properties, which the product obtains through three-dimensional stretching (among other things), the shrink bag can be processed smoothly on standard packaging systems and demonstrates good puncture resistance.

PackTheFuture Award

The PackTheFuture Award is presented by the IK Industrievereinigung Kunststoffverpackungen and its partner Elipso, the French association for plastic packaging and flexible packaging. The award honors innovative and sustainable packaging solutions made of plastic and aims to promote and publicize the contribution of plastic packaging to climate protection, the circular economy and responsible consumption. Furthermore, the PackTheFuture Award is also a symbol for cooperation and exchange between European countries. IK and Elipso are working together to realize the vision of a circular economy in Europe.

"After the German Packaging Award 2022 in the Sustainability category and the World Star Packaging Award 2023 in the Packaging Materials and Components category, the PackTheFutureAward 2023 in the Design for Recycling category is another valuable confirmation of our commitment to greater sustainability. With this, we also make our strategic focus on recyclable packaging materials visible to the outside world and prove that we, as a specialist for flexible packaging, are taking responsibility and helping to shape the path towards a circular economy in our industry," says Marek Pawlak, CSO of adapa.

About the adapa Group

The adapa Group, headquartered in Wiener Neudorf, Austria, specializes in innovative, high-quality and customized high-barrier packaging solutions for the food, tobacco, hygiene and pharmaceutical industries. With its integrated value chain from raw material sourcing and extrusion to printing and converting, the company, which was founded in 2012 as Schur Flexibles and renamed in 2022, generates an annual turnover of around 690 million euros, making it one of the leading companies in the industry in Europe. adapa employs around 2,200 people at 22 locations across Europe.