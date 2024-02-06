ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has launched its latest sustainable technology in Europe - ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt. This high-barrier fiber-based solution is engineered for thermoforming applications suitable for various products, including chilled cooked meats, cold cuts, sliced cheese, and fish.

"ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt complies with OPRL guidelines and boasts over 90% fiber content. This latest innovation underscores ProAmpac's unwavering commitment to helping brands meet their sustainability goals," shares Ali McNulty, market manager for ProAmpac.

FibreSculpt offers several sustainability benefits, including:

Lightweight: Opportunity for packaging reduction compared to thermoformed flexible, rigid, or semi-rigid alternatives.

Optimum Operational Efficiencies: Engineered to maintain the thermoforming line speed, ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt's higher yield per roll can have better transportation efficiency and reduce changeover times on the filling line.

Better Shelf Appeal: Offering a premium feel and natural shelf presence, ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt also responds to consumer demand for more renewable packaging materials.

Curbside Recyclable: OPRL compliant and containing over 90% fiber, ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt is curbside recyclable in the UK and Ireland, contributing to a more circular economy.

“ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt has excellent grease resistance for optimum shelf appearance and a very high barrier to maintain product shelf life. Coupled with ProAmpac’s high-barrier top web solutions with paper texture, ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt provides customers with a more sustainable and premium flexible packaging platform," states Adam West, ProAmpac’s product development engineer in Europe.

ProAmpac remains at the forefront of sustainability and innovation, empowering brands to make environmentally conscious packaging choices while achieving their circular economy goals. To learn more about ProAmpac, please visit https://www.proampac.com/en-us/.