ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, has been selected as a finalist at the 2024 Environmental Packaging Awards.

The Environmental Packaging Awards, now in their second year, celebrate innovations and individuals making significant strides in sustainability within the packaging industry. These awards acknowledge those who demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental responsibility while maintaining the essential function of packaging in protecting products.

ProAmpac’s ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 has received recognition in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetables category for collaborating with Marks and Spencer’s Select Farms Organic potato range. This curbside-recyclable fiber-based packaging solution features eye-catching graphics and has excellent robustness for product protection and premium sealant technology for running at rate on high-speed form-fill-seal equipment.

"We are honored to be recognized as finalists in the 2024 Environmental Packaging Awards," said Lynsey Maddison, director of product development at ProAmpac. “Our collaboration with Marks and Spencer on this sustainable packaging solution underscores our commitment to providing environmentally responsible options that meet the evolving needs of consumers and retailers."

In addition, Kevin Vyse, head of technical for ProAmpac's RAP products, has been nominated and shortlisted as an Environmental Champion for his exceptional contributions in the Business Performance Categories at the 2024 Environmental Packaging Awards.

ProAmpac's commitment to sustainability extends beyond materials to include responsible sourcing practices, ensuring the promotion of sustainable forestry practices. “We believe sustainable packaging solutions are integral to the industry's future, and we are proud to play a role in driving positive change," added Vyse.

The Environmental Packaging Awards ceremony will occur at The Park Plaza Victoria, London, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. This year's event will feature a reimagined format focused on networking opportunities and brand exposure.

For more information about ProAmpac's sustainable packaging solutions, visit www.proampac.com/en-us/.