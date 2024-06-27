In early June, a shipment from India arrived at BakPac’s new production facility in Brentwood. This is the second Galaxy Packtech Ltd pouching line for the flexible packaging division of Baker Labels. The first Galaxy was installed in September 2023 to expand and increase pouch conversion options for customers.

After a week of installation by the team from Galaxy Packtech, the pouch maker was running tests and trials. The first full customer job was completed two weeks after installation with fantastic results using multi-webbed recyclable material and a Velcro zipper.

The new press is particularly well equipped for BakPac’s MONO ranges of recyclable materials, perfect for the ever-growing demand from customers for sustainable packaging options. The Galaxy pouching lines are mechanical rather than pneumatic, which ensures the heat and pressure consistency required for MONO materials and longer runs.

The installation is a part of the significant on-going investment for BakPac of approximately £5,000,000 in the last few years. This includes the two HP Indigo 200Ks and two more Galaxy pouch makers later this year. The demand for digitally printed, high-quality flexible packaging is growing fast, and the BakPac team intends to stay ahead of the competition.

The additional Galaxy pouching lines have meant that BakPac has had to expand its production floor space. Since January, the company has been refurbishing an additional factory unit adjacent to Bakers’ current 50,000-square-foot premises, in preparation for the new arrivals. By the end of the year, the new unit will hold all four Galaxy pouch makers, as well as valve and spout inserters.

Technical Advancements of the Galaxy GS-24 Plus-200

There are some key advancements to this new pouching line compared to the one it is replacing:

It will have the ability to run 2 up stand-up pouches with zippers on the same web – doubling production and reducing set-up time and waste.

New sealing capability to further improve BakPac’s Mono polymer pouch production

Advancements in the gusset assembly to allow a greater size range in BakPac’s folded gussets

General design updates to enable even higher quality pouches along with improved efficiencies

Full contingency for side gusset pouch production

“Our first Galaxy machine made buying the second machine a very easy decision. Their innovation, service and machine efficiency were all points of success which have accelerated our growth into this market,” said Phil Smith, Bakers Operations Manager.

“Our Galaxy pouch makers have raised the bar, allowing us to offer a wider range of pouch options for our customers,” said Harry Baker, BakPac Sales and Operations.

Other Press Investments in 2024

These pouch converters are not the only investment made by Bakers this year. At drupe, Steve Baker, Managing Director at Baker Labels, agreed a deal with HP for a second HP Indigo 200K for BakPac and also with Durst for a TAU 340 RSC for the Labels division.



