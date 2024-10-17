Beontag, one of the world’s leading enablers of pressure-sensitive adhesives and smart tags using technologies such as RFID and NFC, has opened the doors on its new state-of-the-art facility in Trotwood, Ohio (Dayton area). The site, which was announced in November last year, marks another step in a whirlwind 2024 for the expanding global company, which has just celebrated its 40th anniversary. The opening ceremony was attended by Trotwood Mayor Yvette F. Page, Vice Mayor Tyna R. Brown, Councilwoman Bettye L. Gates, City Manager Quincy Pope and company clients and partners, along with Beontag global CEO, Ricardo Lobo, Executive Board Members, and several representatives from Beontag’s global and North American leadership teams, illustrating the company’s commitment to the North American market.

This opening represents planned investment of US$80 million in the facility, including investment in innovative technology equipment and infrastructure, quadrupling Beontag’s output capacity in North America. By Q4 2025, the facility will be able to ship up to 3 billion RFID tags and up to 2.9 billion sq ft (270 million sq m) of graphic and label materials per year, equivalent to more than 50,000 football fields. per year, for sectors including mass market labelling, tickets, industrial and smart tire tags.

With expansion and capital investment set to invigorate the local economy, the facility will be home to more than 220 expert employees who will work on a range of integrated solutions, notably expanding Beontag’s capabilities in North America. The site will run cutting-edge machinery for the manufacture of self-adhesives and RFID smart tags for industrial, logistics and retail applications, providing solutions to mass market labeling, tickets and automotive sector with the innovative tire tags. Underpinned by the company’s strong commitment to sustainability, it will operate at the highest professional standards for which Beontag is known worldwide.

Commenting on the opening, Ricardo Lobo, Beontag CEO, said: “We are delighted to open this state-of-the-art facility in Trotwood, Ohio. As our company continues to meet the existing and emerging needs of customers across North America and beyond, our success depends upon an unshakeable commitment to innovation, best-in-class facilities, top-quality equipment, and a truly exceptional team. We are grateful to have found all that and more here in Trotwood.

I am looking forward to the team here helping to further our company vision of innovation and excellence across every sector we operate in, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for quality and sustainability.”

Trotwood Mayor Yvette F. Page, added: “We are thrilled to officially welcome Beontag to Trotwood. Their arrival marks a significant step in our city’s economic growth and reaffirms Trotwood’s standing as a community where innovation meets opportunity. With their advanced technology and commitment to quality, Beontag will help showcase Trotwood as a place where global business can thrive, rooted in a proud and dedicated community eager to support their success.”