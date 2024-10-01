This month, Beontag, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of self-adhesives and smart tags such as RFID and NFC, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary across all of its offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. This milestone, marking more than four decades of innovation and success, also represents a new era of excellence for the brand, as the company continues its expansion journey, solidifying its global presence and driving transformative business growth.

Founded in 1984 in Brazil, Beontag has proudly grown to a multinational corporation with over 2,100 employees, 20 industrial facilities located in four continents, and presence across more than 40 countries. Today, the company stands at the forefront of enabling seamless communication between businesses, products, and people worldwide.

Diversified at its core, Beontag provides identification solutions to a wide range of industries, from apparel, retail and luxury fashion to industries, logistics, transportation and payments. Continuous investments in new facilities, state-of-art machinery, and research and development (R&D) allow the company to further serve and anticipate clients’ evolving needs, supporting brands around the globe to identify, track and trace their products in the most sustainable, seamless, and effective way.

Throughout its 40-year journey, Beontag has maintained steady growth while focusing on sustainable practices and innovative solutions. The company's continuous investment in R&D has led to the launch of many innovative sustainable products and tools, such as Linerless Labels, ECO RFID, Wash Off solutions, and much more. Looking to the future, Beontag is poised for further expansion and enhanced innovation capabilities, with exciting new projects on the horizon. One of these includes the upcoming opening of a new, state-of-the-art facility in Ohio, USA, which will formally launch in October 2024 and benefit from US$80-million of investment, further strengthening the company's global presence and its capabilities in the North American market.

Commenting on the anniversary, Ricardo Lobo, CEO of Beontag said: “This is a proud moment of reflection and celebration for our business, our people, and our customers. As we commemorate our 40th anniversary, we're not just looking back at our successful history of industry leadership and growth, but also looking forward to a new era of innovation and excellence. Our journey has been one of constant evolution – this is part of our DNA - and we are more committed than ever to driving business growth and fostering the personal and professional success of each of our employees.”

Anniversary celebrations in the company’s facilities around the world brought together employees, stakeholders, and local authorities who have proudly played a pivotal role in the company’s growth. Beontag also launched a series of employee engagement programs and community outreach efforts, reinforcing its commitment to its workforce and the communities it serves, with a series of digital and in person events, encouraging employees to share their stories, accomplishments, and experiences via social media using the hashtag #Beontag40.

As Beontag reflects on its 40 years of evolution, this past month’s celebrations and activities highlight its people-first and problem-solving values, as they continue to drive forward with innovation, collaboration, and global presence at the heart of how the company operates.