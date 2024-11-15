In the pursuit of sustainability, industries worldwide are revamping their operations, including re-evaluating the materials utilized for packaging.

With upcoming regulations like the Packing and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) in Europe, which mandates that all packaging materials must be recyclable by 2030, the packaging industry is gearing up to make significant changes in design and composition to meet these requirements.

Considering the lifecycle of packaging, enhancing recyclability in labels and packaging is just as vital as cutting carbon emissions for brand owners striving for true sustainability. This shift toward recyclability also provides a competitive advantage as consumers increasingly demand eco-friendly packaging options. Recent research indicates that 75% of consumers worldwide prioritize sustainable attributes when deciding on a purchase.

Challenge in Label and Packaging: Harmonizing Aesthetic Appeal and Sustainability

In today's fiercely competitive market, the visual appeal of packaging plays a crucial role. Eye-catching packaging can differentiate a product on crowded shelves, compelling consumers to take notice and make a purchase. Therefore, while striving for sustainability, brands also prioritize packaging design that speaks to consumers' desires, blending environmental responsibility with visual appeal to create a powerful first impression.

It's not only about the material used but also about the design, color, quality, and overall appeal of the packaging. One such distinctive element is embellishments on the product packaging, especially in sectors like cosmetic and personal care, where an aesthetic appeal can greatly influence consumer purchase decisions.

These special finishing effects elevate packaging, giving it a more captivating appeal. However, the pursuit of aesthetics should not come at the expense of the environment. It's a common practice in the industry to use hot and cold foiling for metallic embellishments, a process that is far from environmentally friendly and results in thousands of tons of foil waste each year. Thus, brands are pressed to find a balance between aesthetic appeal and sustainability, a task the packaging industry is embracing through technology and innovation.

ECOLEAF – “On-demand” Sustainable Metallization: A Solutionary approach to label embellishment

In the realm of branding, where aesthetic appeal, and therefore, embellishment takes the front seat alongside eco-consciousness, ECOLEAF emerges as a groundbreaking metallization technology that distinguishes itself in the market. Sustainability, far beyond being merely a trendy term, is at the heart of this exciting development. This innovation comes from ACTEGA, a leader in the global print and packaging sector, known for its commitment to sustainable products and innovative technologies that make an impact without harming the planet.

Gone are the days when metallization was synonymous with environmental damage, waste, and unnecessary plastic usage. With ECOLEAF, the entire process of metallization has been reinvented; the technology works "on-demand," delivering high-impact metallic effects wherever it is needed and eliminating the necessity for PET carrier film and foil reels. It significantly reduces waste and plastic consumption, and as a result, it offers a demonstrably better CO2 footprint than traditional methods.

ECOLEAF delivers the same high shine, unique metallic embellishment, and diverse color range associated with traditional metallization, but in an environmentally friendly manner. The ECOLEAF process uses significantly fewer raw materials – 1kg of ECOLEAF flakes effectively replaces 3,000kg of foil – thereby reducing the CO2 impact equivalent to planting around 833 trees.

What Impact Does ECOLEAF have on Packaging’s Carbon Footprint?

The benefits of ECOLEAF are clear, and the reduction in waste and environmental impact sound impressive – but seeing is believing. This is why ACTEGA is offering brands the opportunity to take one of their real label applications that currently uses hot or cold foil embellishments and provide the details to ACTEGA for a complimentary, streamlined Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). ACTEGA will also recreate the brand owner's current artwork label and, where traditional metallization is used, substitute it with ECOLEAF.

The kind of information that a brand can obtain from this unique opportunity can be seen in the following example of a shower gel label. This label features 8.5% metallization within the design, as well as an aesthetic finish overprinted with CMYK, akin to similar high-value products seen in natural cosmetics.

When a comparative analysis between ECOLEAF metallization produced in flexo and traditional cold foil methods is made, it reveals the real impact switching to ECOLEAF can have on a label’s environmental footprint. The CO2 indicator underscored the superior sustainability delivered by ECOLEAF, particularly for this standard market sample. For a seemingly small part of a label’s design – just 8.5% in this case – it’s clear from this result that the kind of metallization applied can have a huge impact on the sustainability of a label, with ECOLEAF producing CO2 emissions that are six times lower.

ECOLEAF Unleashes Sustainable Creativity in Metallic Decoration

Unleashing a new wave of sustainable creativity in the industry, the ECOLEAF process technique begins with the printing of a trigger image on a substrate using a varnish-like material, which is then UV cured before passing through the metallization unit. ECOLEAF’s distinctiveness lies in its application of a thin layer of metal pigments onto the trigger image, eliminating the need for drying or curing and offering an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution.

With the ability to overprint in any color, ECOLEAF creates a true rainbow of metallic shades, allowing the highest degree of creativity while enhancing the quality of finished products. Beyond this, ECOLEAF also offers the luxury of on-demand metallization, empowering brand owners to swiftly change the artwork in case of limited editions or late-stage differentiation. The technology is simple and cost-effective and can be integrated into various printing methods, such as flexo, screen printing, or inkjet.

Compared to traditional cold foil transfer methods, ECOLEAF delivers notable CO2eq savings, making it a worthy choice for companies committed to their role in sustainability. ECOLEAF's lower environmental impact has been validated through several comparative examples and verified by independent external experts in accordance with the requirements of ISO 14040 and 14044 Life Cycle Analysis.

ACTEGA can recalculate the carbon footprint of any label using data from the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) database, enabling brand owners to make informed decisions regarding their product's environmental impact.

“In an era where eco-consciousness dictates industry trends and consumer behavior, ECOLEAF stands as a herald of change in the packaging world,” said Paolo Grasso, Head of Sales at ACTEGA Metal Print. “Through our technology, we see a clear path forward for brand owners to reconcile premium branding with environmental stewardship. ECOLEAF's solution-oriented approach proves that sustainability and product differentiation can coexist, marking a new chapter in the narrative of responsible labels and packaging.”

Parties interested in a sample ECOLEAF label and a tailored, streamlined LCA can contact ACTEGA here.