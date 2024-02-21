Printpack recognizes the crucial role the business community plays in minimizing the risk that climate change poses to the future of our planet. As such, Printpack has committed to near-term science-based emissions reduction targets in line with SBTi Criteria and Recommendations.

“In addition, Printpack has committed to Net Zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Printpack has invested in dedicated resources for decarbonization and is collaborating with its suppliers and customers to achieve our respective targets,” the company announced earlier this week.

Tom Seidel, Director, Sustainability and Market Development, said, "By committing to Science Based Targets and dedicating additional talent to decarbonization, Printpack is accelerating our established Scope 1 & 2 efforts and substantially bolstering Scope 3 emissions reduction activities. Our customers, our associates, the communities in which we operate, and all other stakeholders can rely on Printpack to follow through on our commitments.”

Printpack will establish its targets over the coming months and will announce them later this year.

About Printpack

Printpack is a leading manufacturer of flexible and specialty rigid packaging with over 60 years of experience helping brands improve retail visibility, heighten brand awareness, and capture market share. Printpack combines unique insights into consumer preference with advanced technological capabilities to convert packaging concepts into reality. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Printpack is a privately held company that believes cooperation and integrity result in innovation. To learn more, call (404) 460-7000 or visit printpack.com.

About Science Based Targets Initiative

Science-based targets provide companies with a clearly defined path to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals. More than 4,000 businesses around the world are already working with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). SBTi drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. To learn more, visit sciencebasedtargets.org.







