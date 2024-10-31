The agenda has been announced for Sustainability in Packaging US 2025, the event that regularly unites 300+ packaging experts from across the supply chain. Returning to Swissotel Chicago, Sustainability in Packaging US 2025 will take place March 5-7, focusing on topics such as industry insights into emerging developments, market trends, updates to 2025 goals and beyond, the status of the Global Plastics Treaty, EPR and what the future of implementation looks like, and more.

Some of the 50+ experts slated to speak at the event include:

Kelly Murosky, Chief Growth Officer, Unilever

Treijon Johnson, Director of Sustainability, Accredo Packaging Inc.

Elizabeth Staab, Global Packaging Sustainability Manager, H.B. Fuller

There will also be two pre-conference workshops taking place on March 5:

Workshop 1: Consumer behavior research: The Recycling Partnership will lead a 2 1/2 hour pre-conference workshop focused on consumer behaviors, boosting confidence in recycling and more.

Workshop 2: EPR, PPWR - What you need to know and how it will impact your packaging/business?: This workshop will go in depth on EPR and PPWR. Speakers will cover how these regulations will impact your business, how to prepare, what cost implications will arise and how the regulations will vary from state to state and globally.

Registration for Sustainability in Packaging US 2025 is now open. To learn more, visit https://www.sustainability-in-packaging.com/sustainability-in-packaging-us.