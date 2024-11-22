Sealed Air Corporation and Bradbury’s Cheese have announced a breakthrough in sustainable packaging with the launch of the CRYOVAC® AutoWrap Lite. This revolutionary system reduces plastic usage by up to 65% compared to traditional thermoformed packs, marking a significant milestone in sustainable packaging solutions.

The CRYOVAC® AutoWrap Lite not only minimizes packaging material—using approximately 2 grams for 200 grams of cheese—but also extends the shelf-life of products to nearly 100 days. This innovative packaging system enhances productivity with its increased line speed and eliminates the need for expensive gases by effectively vacuuming out oxygen.

“The introduction of CRYOVAC® AutoWrap Lite brings numerous advantages beyond extended shelf-life,” explained Stephanie Poole, Food Business Development Director, EMEA from Sealed Air. “It enhances productivity and eliminates the need for CO2 and Nitrogen, which are both costly and scarce.”

In 2022, Bradbury’s Cheese was presented with the advantages of the AutoWrap Lite system and conducted two successful trials to test its efficacy. The trials confirmed extended shelf-life across various cheeses, with the second trial ensuring no disruption to the supply chain or customer satisfaction. Encouraged by these results, Bradbury’s invested in the system, solidifying its position as a market innovator.

“As the largest independent specialty cheese provider, Bradbury’s is committed to exploring new market areas and expanding our product range,” said Brian Owens, Operations Director at Bradbury’s. “The extended shelf life is crucial, especially during peak seasons like Christmas, when demand surges by 30%.”

This initiative underscores Bradbury’s dedication to sustainability and operational efficiency. By reducing plastic usage and streamlining production processes, Bradbury’s can better plan for longer production runs with fewer changeovers, meeting both environmental goals and consumer expectations.

“We are delighted to support Bradbury’s in their sustainability ambitions, achieving plastic reduction while enhancing production efficiency,” concluded Poole. “Our collaboration will continue, ensuring Bradbury’s leads the dairy sector and expands their reach.”