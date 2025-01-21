Eco Flexibles, the recyclable flexible packaging innovator, has appointed Liz Smith as QSHE (Quality, Health, Safety and Environment) Manager, reinforcing the company’s dedication to operational excellence and sustainability-focused manufacturing.

With over two decades of experience in the print and packaging sector, including 10 years specializing in quality and environmental management, Liz brings considerable expertise to the rapidly growing Eco Flexibles business. As a qualified lead auditor with comprehensive experience in BRC, ISO and FSC certification processes, she will oversee all aspects of quality control and compliance at Eco Flexibles’ new state-of-the-art production facility in Northampton, UK.

In addition, Liz holds specialist qualifications in lean manufacturing from the Manufacturing Institute, ideally positioning her to support Eco Flexibles’ continued scaling of operations. This drive recently saw the company invest in a second Fujifilm Jet Press FP790 water-based digital press, alongside a duo of Karlville Swiss pouching machines.

Simon Buswell, Director at Eco Flexibles, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Liz to our growing team. A highly experienced hand, her appointment reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest standards across our operation as we continue to expand. Quality and sustainability are inseparable in today’s flexible packaging manufacturing, and for our customers it’s completely non-negotiable. Liz’s expertise will be invaluable as we support more brands in switching to recyclable mono-material packaging solutions.”

Liz added: “It’s an exciting time to join Eco Flexibles, particularly given the company’s recent investment in its production capabilities. The business has a bold and clear vision for making sustainable packaging more accessible and value-adding for brands, and its success to date shows how its approach is hitting all the right notes in the market.

“It’s a business of firsts, such as the first ever Fujifilm Jet Press FP790 machine outside of Japan – as well as the second – and its position as the only packaging supplier in the UK capable of designing, manufacturing and supplying fully recyclable water-based printed mono polymer and paper pouch solutions. There’s a lot to shout about, and I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen our quality and environmental management systems, ensuring we continue to deliver excellence for our customers.”