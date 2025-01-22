The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the voice for the rapidly growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, congratulates President Trump on his inauguration and stands ready to work with his administration to advance the priorities of flexible packaging manufacturers across the nation.

As the second largest, and fastest growing segment of the domestic packaging industry, its members employ approximately 83,000 workers in the United States. FPA remains committed to preserving and advancing manufacturing and tax policies that allow for rapid investment in domestic manufacturing. Preserving policies from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act such as the pass-through deduction, full deduction of R&D expenses, full expensing of capital investments, and others will make American manufacturers more resilient and grow the nation’s economy.

“Providing a positive regulatory environment, which will allow domestic packaging manufacturers to invest in their communities is a key opportunity that the incoming Administration can facilitate,” said FPA President & CEO Dan Felton. “The rapid growth of flexible packaging in the U.S. has made critical sectors like health and agriculture more sustainable and resilient while making investments in communities across the nation.”

In addition to investing in manufacturing, FPA believes there are opportunities to work with the incoming Administration to ensure a circular and resilient domestic flexibles industry by promoting sound extended producer responsibility policy, scaling advanced recycling to meet industry needs, and advocating for commonsense labeling laws. The Association and its members are also hopeful for a refined approach to tariffs that benefit targeted industries while allowing for exemptions for the key inputs that resilient domestic industries rely on.

For more information on FPA’s advocacy efforts, please visit FPA’s website.