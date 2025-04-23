FPA Announces 2025 Chair Advisory Council

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate for the U.S. flexible packaging industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of the 2025 Chair Advisory Council. Comprised of industry leaders, the Council will provide strategic guidance to the FPA Board of Directors Chair on key matters impacting the Association. The members were appointed by FPA’s current Board Chair, Russell Grissett, President and CEO of TOPPAN Packaging Americas.

“FPA is pleased to introduce our 2025 Chair Advisory Council,” says Grissett. “Their deep industry expertise and exceptional leadership will be vital in driving the association’s continued success. As we commemorate FPA’s 75th anniversary, we reflect on its legacy of leadership in the flexible packaging industry—championing innovation, shaping policy, and fostering collaboration throughout the supply chain. What began as the vision of pioneering leaders has evolved into a powerful, forward-looking force—defined by resilience, creativity, and an enduring commitment to progress for the next 75 years and beyond.”

The 2025 Chair Advisory Council includes: