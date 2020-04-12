Editor’s Note: The Ghosted Generation

Consumer trends constantly cover Baby Boomers, skip Gen X and then cover millennials (Generation Y) and Generation Z. Why?

Gen Xers exist, and more than that, are at a fine age — comfortable in a purchased home, likely making a good salary, while saying bye-bye to kids either going off to college or already married and living on their own.

The fact is, Generation X — those ages 39-54 — spend $357 billion annually, according to U.S. and World Report. That’s a lot of sales, considering 54% of Gen Xers are frustrated by the feeling that brands are ignoring them.

Gen X makes up more than 30% of the population, states bigcommerce.com. Think about it: This is the last generation that held a rotary phone, knows what 8-tracks and records are and what life was like without the internet and social media. They have seen a lot — the moon landing, the Cold War, the internet revolution, Y2K and more. Being sandwiched between older Boomer counterparts and the millennials, who take up most of the limelight from brands bending over backward to get their purchase, has left them overlooked.

Know that this generation can see things from both sides of the proverbial sandwich. In this age group, those born earlier will have some characteristics of Baby Boomers, while younger members of Gen X will have some millennial-type habits.

Here are a few facts about this ghosted generation from bigcommerce.com:

They are financially stable, being in their highest earning years (between 39 and 54).

They use the internet to research businesses, like when something catches their eye on social media or on television.

They prefer marketing that is personal and authentic. Most are parents and prefer to consume media that reflects their values. They also prefer brands that are authentic.

Reach this generation by the internet and social media. Ever notice your mom, older sister or aunt on Facebook or Pinterest? Your uncle or Dad surfing Facebook? It’s fun, and a great way for brands to reach them. You’ll also find brand loyalty from this group.

