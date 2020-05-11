Editor’s Note: Hype and Hysteria

By the time you read this, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should be at least contained in order to get the world back to a degree of normalcy.

Our daily lives have been upended since this pandemic hit. Many people across diverse industries were furloughed or lost their jobs entirely. The global economy was hit and we feel it in the United States. In fact, the Business Insider reports that the U.S. economy may slump 30% in this second quarter.

But the one thing that resonates is the way so many businesses that we have heard from are helping out. Machinery companies have increased production in order to assist in healthcare efforts. Materials suppliers have moved from their everyday products to creating masks and straps for the masks. And various brands are now making hand sanitizer and offering donations to organizational campaigns to fight the virus.

Colgate-Palmolive is making and packaging bars of hand soap for the Wolrd Health Organization’s #safehands campaign. Kraft-Heinz is reducing production at three plants in the U.S. and U.K. that provide restaurant supplies in order to meet demand for packaged foods amid the crisis.

Others, such as Coca-Cola and McDonald’s, have reworked their logos to promote social distancing. For example, the golden arches are set apart, instead of together in making the “M” in McDonald’s. Chick-Fil-A stated that the restaurant chain is installing handwashing stations. It’s the new normal.

Even local distilleries in my town — Mammoth Distillery, Grand Traverse Distillery and Traverse City Whiskey Company to name a few — have taken on the role of making hand sanitizer from alcohol.

Coming together during a crisis, and the first one for many people, is amazing to me. The ideas that keep popping up from companies around the world in order to help those in need, including first responders, those who are sick and many who aren’t working, remind me that all of us benefit from thinking outside of the box.

Though companies are struggling too. However, during the struggle, we still come together to help our fellow neighbor. So, to all of you out there helping in this time of need, a heartfelt thank-you. And to those who are struggling, our thoughts are with you. It is a difficult time and the hope is we will bounce back to a better place.

We will be at it soon with events, pushing out our core product lines and leading hectic lives. For now, find peace, stay safe and healthy, and help if/when you can.

