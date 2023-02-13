Marich Pancrafted Chocolates, manufacturer of premium panned confections, is getting a fresh new look and feel for 2023 with a refreshed packaging design.

The refreshed Single Serve and Pouch packages feature cheerful, vibrant colors; a larger playful color bar for ease of identification at retail; and a prominent new flavor image that shows ingredients and the finished confections for greater appetite appeal, plus a soft touch, matte tactile feel.

Marich has also smartened up its appearance to better communicate its better-for-you ingredients and social responsibility. The refreshed Single Serve and Pouch packs now not only wear the Fairtrade badge of honor, but also feature a “No artificial” badge on the front of each pack. These icons allow consumers to easily identify attributes that are most important to them when selecting their favorite treat at retail.



