TIPA, a global leader in compostable packaging solutions for fashion and food, has announced the certification of a line of its home compostable pouches - both with and without child-resistant zippers - by the Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ), Canada’s central standardization and certification body. The pouches, crafted from TIPA’s 608 laminate, are now officially recognized in Canada as Home Compostable Bags.

The certification includes a ‘Mark of Conformity,’ which can be stamped on the pouches to indicate their validation under the Compostable Bags Certification Program. The program is supervised by the Composting Council of Canada and BNQ, which holds the exclusive right to authorize the mark.

TIPA’s 608 laminate breaks down into nutrient-rich soil when disposed of in-home or industrial composting bins, offering a zero-waste alternative to conventional flexible packaging. TIPA introduced the 608 laminate last year to the North American market for local production amid growing demand for eco-friendly packaging from retailers and consumers.

608 is a printable and sealable two-ply laminate that runs on most standard plastic packaging machinery. It offers a high oxygen and moisture barrier for extended shelf-life; it is suitable for packaging dry and frozen foods, edibles, including nutraceuticals and gummies, and produce. The laminate is ideal for flow wraps and pouches and can include home-compostable and child-resistant zippers. It comes in white and highly transparent options with a range of thicknesses and applications. It is also TUV OK Home Compost certified.

"The BNQ certification marks another milestone for TIPA, highlighting our ongoing commitment to providing the best sustainable packaging solutions commercially available in the market,” said Rodrigo Castaneda, VP & GM North America at TIPA. “The certification represents a trusted symbol of credibility, reinforcing confidence in TIPA’s products as the adoption of eco-friendly practices becomes increasingly vital in Canada and the broader North American market.”

To learn more about TIPA, please visit https://tipa-corp.com/.