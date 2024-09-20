Orion, a ProMach brand, is exhibiting its recently redesigned MA Fully Automatic Rotary Stretch Wrapping System, which now comes with amazingly fast lead times of just 12-14 weeks, in booth S-3662 at PACK EXPO 2024, Nov. 3-6, at McCormick Place in Chicago. The MA leads a notable lineup that also includes Orion’s Flex HPD High Profile Deluxe Turntable Pallet Wrapping System paired with Seaman Paper’s SeaStretch™ protective paper pallet wrap.

Known for durability, efficiency and reliability, Orion offers the most comprehensive line of end-of-line stretch wrapping pallet packaging solutions available, including rotary turntable, rotary tower, orbital, and horizontal wrapping systems.

MA Fully Automatic Rotary Stretch System

What makes the MA Fully Automatic Rotary Tower Stretch Wrapper a must see in Chicago is its incredibly fast lead times. Orion has streamlined its operations, resulting in a reduction of lead times to just 12-14 weeks for standard models – lead times not found in any other competing stretch wrapper.

The MA provides high throughput stretch wrapping for any application in one modular design. The system is flexible. From the size and type of conveyors to the length and height of the rotary arm, the MA can be tailored or even retrofitted to grow with customers’ changing applications. The MA is ideal for unique applications including heavy, light, or unstable loads.

Features and benefits of the newly redesigned MA include:

Intuitive design that provides the most protective wrap for each load

Four-legged design for firm, stable operation

Wire mesh guarding with interlocked doors and light curtain for operator safety

Standard CAT 3 electronics with separate high and low voltage cabinets for added safety systems

S-Carriage InstaThread film carriage for 260% pre-stretch to maximize film

Open mechanical design for easy access to internal components

High speed conveyance and rotary arm speed for high throughput

Allen Bradley HMI with IntelleVue System for smart, easy-to-use controls

Flex HPD High Profile Deluxe Turntable Pallet Wrapping System

An exciting addition to PACK EXPO 2024 is Orion’s Flex HPD High Profile Deluxe Turntable Pallet Wrapping System paired with Seaman Paper’s SeaStretch™ protective paper pallet wrap.

The Flex HPD is a cost effective, durable, and reliable stretch wrapping solution. It features a 48” x 48” diameter turntable for loads up to 55” x 55” in diameter and comes with an octagonal turntable for easy forklift loading. The addition of SeaStretch™ gives customers a proven, green option to reliably wrap pallets.

SeaStretch™ is a lightweight paper alternative to single-use plastic stretch film used to wrap and contain loads in shipping and storage. SeaStretch™ is fully recyclable and made with Forest Stewardship Council certified fibers, ensuring the protection and preservation of natural forests.

Orion will be exhibiting two Flex HPDs at PACK EXPO 2024. One will be wrapping pallets with the SeaStretch™ protective paper wrap, and the second will be using stretch roping to secure trays of fresh produce. Stretch roping is the ideal option when securing organic products, such as fresh produce, that need to breathe or vent naturally-occurring gases during storage or transportation. Roping is the narrowing of a web of stretch wrapping film to increase its holding strength as it is concentrated. Roping produces pallet load stability equal to that of a full wrap.

Flex LPA Low Profile Automatic Turntable Pallet Wrapping System

Finally, PACK EXPO attendees will see Orion’s Flex LPA in action in the booth.

The Flex LPA Low Profile Automatic Turntable Pallet Wrapping System automatically performs the entire film wrap cycle without the operator dealing with the film tail at the beginning or end of the cycle. To start the wrapping process, simply place the pallet load on the machine and pull a lanyard switch while backing away. Minimizing operator interaction significantly impacts efficiency by freeing staff to work on other tasks while the machine is wrapping.

The Flex LPA Automatic Turntable Pallet Wrapping System is engineered for 24/7 operation. It features a heavy-duty steel framework and turntable support system, AC motors, and a belt-driven carriage lift. Additionally, the wrapper is outfitted with Orion’s S-Carriage InstaThread Pre-Stretch Film Carriage, which provides a consistent pre-stretch film of 260% at different tensions and 1” less neckdown – both of which allow customers to save up to 15% on film per load.

For more information, visit https://www.orionpackaging.com/.